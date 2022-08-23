Owensboro was host last fall to two men, at least one of whom is believed to have been a ringleader in a robbery at Kincaid, Illinois. The men were Arthur Lockhart and J. W. Smith, who spent two weeks in Owensboro last October. A reward of $1,000 has been offered for the arrest of Lockhart. It is said that Lockhart is a cousin of Levi Lockhart, the desperado who shot and killed officer J. C. Dawson and wounded officer James Bell who is now confined in the state penitentiary of Indiana where he is serving a life sentence. It is said that a kinsman of Lockhart was employed as a guard at the bank in Kincaid and that he helped plan the raid that the five bandits made, stealing $95,000.

• Aug. 22, 1922, Mack Evans, a farmer of Whitesville, was killed when he accidentally discharged a shotgun that he had in his hands, the load striking his heart. The young man was seated on the edge of a rear porch at his home with the stock of the gun resting on the ground when the piece was discharged. Though his father was only a few feet distant the young man was dead almost before his father reached him.

