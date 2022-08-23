Owensboro was host last fall to two men, at least one of whom is believed to have been a ringleader in a robbery at Kincaid, Illinois. The men were Arthur Lockhart and J. W. Smith, who spent two weeks in Owensboro last October. A reward of $1,000 has been offered for the arrest of Lockhart. It is said that Lockhart is a cousin of Levi Lockhart, the desperado who shot and killed officer J. C. Dawson and wounded officer James Bell who is now confined in the state penitentiary of Indiana where he is serving a life sentence. It is said that a kinsman of Lockhart was employed as a guard at the bank in Kincaid and that he helped plan the raid that the five bandits made, stealing $95,000.
• Aug. 22, 1922, Mack Evans, a farmer of Whitesville, was killed when he accidentally discharged a shotgun that he had in his hands, the load striking his heart. The young man was seated on the edge of a rear porch at his home with the stock of the gun resting on the ground when the piece was discharged. Though his father was only a few feet distant the young man was dead almost before his father reached him.
• Aug. 23, Allene Kelly, charged with the murder of her husband, Gordon Kelly, waived examining trial when brought before Judge McFarland and was held to the October term of the grand jury. The woman stated that she was afraid to be set at liberty. According to her statement, her husband was threatening her with a large butcher knife at the time she shot him. The revolver penetrated the skull over the man’s left eye.
• Aug. 24, Reginald “Rags” Lancaster was charged with unlawful possession of intoxicating liquor in city court and fined $100. Chief of Police Lyons stated that they entered Lancaster’s place and found eight pints of white whisky concealed in a large iron safe on the first floor of the building behind the “bar” over which “soft drinks” were served. They stated that there were a number of men in the place at the time but that they did not see any of them buy or drink any intoxicants.
• Aug. 25, Miss Whittemore will the afternoon judge the Habit and Branham Hall sewing club girls’ work to determine which pierces will be shown at the Daviess County Fair and Exposition. This year each club will show first, second and third awards on the work of the four years after being judged rather than the whole club display as formerly. This will be the first of the judging of club work. Twenty-four girls’ work will be shown at the Farm Bureau. Yesterday the two clubs had a joint picnic.
• Aug. 26, while the undertaker was preparing the body of Mrs. Blanche Manley for burial in her home in Maysville, Ky., the roof of the house was blown in by a storm which swept the city. The body had to be removed from the house and taken to an undertaking establishment. The storm struck at midnight and did damage running into the thousands of dollars. A number of houses were unroofed and hundreds of trees were blown down.
• Aug. 22, 1972, the controversial riverport moved a giant step closer to reality Monday with the announcement by Gov. Wendell Ford’s office of a $400,000 grant to the Owensboro Riverport Authority. The grant was approved by the Kentucky Port and River Development Commission. Calvin Ray Robinson, attorney for the ORA, said the money would cover the cost of purchasing the land and developing and industrial park at the riverport site.
• Aug. 23, a plea for retention of the name Longfellow Elementary School will be filed with the Owensboro Board of Education. The Longfellow School has carried that name since its construction in 1931. But the school board renamed it the Marty Mitchell Elementary School shortly after the close of school last spring. The former Mary Mitchell School now bears the name of Southern Middle School. She was the principal of Longfellow from 1935 until her retirement in 1959.
• Aug. 24, local citizens will be given the opportunity to hear how our governmental and private agencies and institutions serve the community at the Tell It Fair on Sept. 16. Tell It Fair is an outgrowth of the council’s first year activities. The members of the council said they believe the program of their various agencies and institutions need to be made better known to the Daviess County area resident. Currently 46 agencies will have booths at the fair.
• Aug. 25, more than $8,000 was stolen from an Owensboro woman who kept the money in a handbag that was placed in a clothes closet. Mrs. Nancy Pederson of Locust Street has kept $8,317 in her home since May 26. The money, most of which was in $100 denominations, was discovered missing by the woman’s mother. Two young girls who were staying with her mother did not see anyone enter the house. The two girls did not know about the money.
