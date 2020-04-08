Owensboro area banks have been inundated with applications from small businesses hoping to acquire a loan through a $349 billion forgivable loan program included in the federal coronavirus stimulus bill.
Currently, the race is on to get an application approved before the funds run out. But 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie said Tuesday that Congress is expected to move on a provision to add more money to the small business pool this week.
The loan portion of the bill, called the Paycheck Protection Plan, is designed to get businesses through eight weeks of making payroll and expenses such as rent. The loans are backed by the Small Business Administration and the SBA will cover the loan — but only if the business can show that 75% of the loan was used for payroll.
The program is for businesses with fewer than 500 workers.
“The idea was to keep employees working for their employer so they don’t have to go on unemployment,” Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said Tuesday. The bill was approved by the House and Senate and signed by President Trump last week.
“We have a plan up and running in a week,” Guthrie said. “When they told me it would be up and running in a week, that’s impressive to me.”
Since banks are making the loans, Guthrie said an issue was that some banks weren’t prepared to work through the SBA system on the loans. He said members of Congress have been working with individual banks to make sure they can give loans through the program.
“They are calling banks directly, asking, ‘How can we get you fixed?’ ” Guthrie said.
The Senate is considering adding an additional $250 billion to the program and could vote on Thursday, which would set the House up for a Friday vote, Guthrie said.
Bridget Reid, marketing director at Independence Bank, said the bank has received a high number of loan applications.
“We are doing everything we can through the night, and are coming in early, to get these applications entered,” Reid said.
“There’s a lot to learn and a lot to understand,” Reid said. “There’s information that’s coming down and changing.”
Kathy Schoettlin, public relations director for Old National Bank, said the company launched a portal for businesses to apply on Friday.
“Today, as of this morning, we’ve had approximately 4,000 applications submitted,” Schoettlin said Tuesday morning. “... We really tried to educate our clients prior to our portal going live.
“We did what we could to educate our clients on what kind of documentation they need,” she said.
“If you’re eligible, it makes sense you can use the money for payroll costs to keep your employees employed,” Owensboro Attorney John David Meyer said Tuesday.
Meyer, who is with the firm of Meyer and Meyer, said at the end of the loan period an employer will have to show that 75% of the loan went to payroll.
“You have to weigh, ‘what’s the need for my employees and can I keep them productively working?’ ” Meyer said. While regulations are still coming out, an employer would have to show workers “are doing something productive for your business.”
“You have to justify their salary,” Meyer said.
Meyer said he is advising clients to put the funds in a separate account so it will be easy to show how they were distributed.
“It helps to create that paper trail,” Meyer said.
Andrew Johnson, an attorney with Gordon Law Offices in Owensboro, said, “We’ve encouraged all our clients who might fit the criteria to apply.” He said he was not aware of any loans being awarded yet, but businesses that have been more successful with the process are those that have good accounting and have strong relationships with the bank.
“If you’re going to start from scratch (with your books), it’s very hard,” Johnson said.
The businesses that “are well-managed and have kept up” with their financial records have fared the best thus far, he said.
Businesses are interested in avoiding layoffs and furloughs, Johnson said.
“For the most part, the small businesses I’ve talked to want to know how they can continue to operate in a safe way, and they are looking for the ability to not make those hard decisions.”
