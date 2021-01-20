Baptist Health and Deaconess Health System boards of directors have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to operate the Madisonville hospital and medical group.
The announcement was made Tuesday that the region’s largest health systems will pool resources and expertise to further “strengthen medical services offered at the hospital and foster growth with local decision-making and a local focus.”
The terms of the memorandum aren’t expected to be finalized until this summer, but will include an initial capital investment of more than $50 million locally.
“The two health systems have been exploring a joint venture for over a year to keep access to quality healthcare right here in Madisonville — with local decision-making and a local focus,” said Robert Ramey, Baptist Health Madisonville president. “Through this process, we’ve found our cultures and values to be similar, and we have a shared vision for improving and expanding healthcare services for Hopkins and the surrounding counties. While we will eventually have a new name, we will be a part of both Baptist Health and Deaconess Health in the joint venture.”
Through the venture, Baptist Health and Deaconess will jointly operate the hospital, medical group and associated outpatient facilities.
The announcement also covers the outlying offices Baptist Health Madisonville has.
“The joint venture we are announcing today outlines a plan for the creation of a new organization — owned by both Baptist Health and Deaconess — to operate the hospital, medical group and outpatient facilities currently owned by Baptist Health in the Madisonville service area, including Hopkinsville, Powderly, Princeton, Dawson Springs, our Urgent Care Centers and more,” said Ramey. “The agreement does not include any other Baptist or Deaconess facilities.”
The medical staff and employees at both organizations were notified on Tuesday. All current Madisonville employees will continue with the new organization once a partnership is finalized, with the same rates of pay, seniority and with similar benefit plans.
The $50 million investment will include surgical suite enhancements, emergency room renovations and cancer care facility upgrades. Physician recruitment will also be a focus of the new medical group that will employ the physicians, providers and staff currently part of the Baptist Health Medical Group in the Madisonville area.
“The goal of the joint venture is to enhance and expand services in Madisonville. Both Baptist Health and Deaconess have committed to making significant investments in the hospital and recruitment of physicians in primary care, surgery, cardiology, oncology and other medical subspecialties — so community members can continue to receive quality healthcare close to home,” said Ramey. “It is also our goal to retain the incredible medical staff that we already have as our strong foundation. The partnership will open further opportunities for telehealth services, specialty rotations and more.”
Specifics on upgraded services are still being discussed, according to Ramey.
Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman also praised the announcement.
“Rural hospitals today are struggling, facing huge challenges to provide the healthcare needed to best serve their communities,” said Colman.
Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy said this partnership will enhance healthcare in the Madisonville area.
“With Baptist Health partnering with Deaconess, the Madisonville community will have an exceptional level of support from Kentucky’s largest healthcare system and from the leading healthcare provider in the tri-state region, to ensure continued local direction and additional investment in healthcare services,” said McCoy. “The goal of this arrangement is to keep quality healthcare local, with local decision-making and a local focus.”
Deaconess has worked with Baptist Health and other local providers in Kentucky for many years, as both a regional transfer center and in ensuring that specialized services are available throughout the region.
“In the coming months, teams from Baptist Health and Deaconess will proceed through a due diligence period that allows both health systems to evaluate the potential joint venture and finalize details of the agreement,” said Ramey.
As faith-based institutions, both organizations offer financial assistance programs and charity care, which will continue.
Baptist Health Madisonville, formerly known as Regional Medical Center and Trover Health System, joined Baptist Health in 2012. Baptist Health Madisonville serves western Kentucky residents with 35 points of care to meet the needs of Kentuckians close to home. As an integrated healthcare provider, it includes more than 100 primary care and specialist physicians, a 410-bed hospital with a 20-bed Critical Care Unit, an Education division with a Family Medicine Residency program, award-winning Women’s Health, advanced Cancer Care and a progressive Heart and Vascular Center.
According to Ramey, the hospital currently employs over 2,000 people and is the “largest employer in Madisonville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.