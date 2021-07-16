Owensboro resident Dracin Williams is working to plan a “Baptist Town History Tour” in the Northwest Neighborhood for July 31.
The event will feature a walking tour around several historical sites throughout the Baptist Town community.
Williams, a program director with the Owensboro Black Expo, said the event is meant to help build connections within the Owensboro community to help it grow.
“We need to do more things like this because learning about fellow Owensboroans is probably one of the most central ways to build a better community,” he said.
Williams said he is working with some local churches in the community to help organize the event.
The tour, he said, is for anyone who wants to learn more about the rich history of Baptist Town and connect with individuals who live there.
Williams said it is an opportunity to expand on information about “a community that is often overlooked.”
Williams said the tour will feature sites such as the Fourth Street Baptist Church, the H.L. Neblett Center, the Confederate monument at the Daviess County Courthouse, the site of the last legal public hanging in the United States of Rainey Bethea, a Black man, and the site of the courthouse that was burned down in part for housing Black Union soldiers.
He said he is also hoping to interact with individuals out in the community to enable attendees to hear personal stories from people that live in Baptist Town.
“We want to bring that to light and make connections to what the community is experiencing today,” he said. “It’s one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city and … it is also the most poor district, and it’s also a food desert ... and so there’s a lot of issues that persist even today that are historical to the area and common for that specific population.”
Williams said the tour is still in planning stages, but he hopes to begin at the courthouse.
It will run from 10 a.m. to noon on July 31.
“If we desire an Owensboro that is connected, knowing each other’s history is going to be central to building that deeper connection in Owensboro,” he said. “From those connections, you feel directly impacted when those communities struggle with certain conditions, like poverty or lower education achievement.”
Christie Netherton
