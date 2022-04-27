The Kentucky Bar Association convention scheduled for June 15-17 at the Owensboro Convention Center will be the largest gathering the city has seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago.

Shannon Roberts, director of communications for the association, said the convention drew roughly 2,000 attorneys before the pandemic.

This will be the first time the organization has had a full convention since 2019.

But Roberts said she doesn’t know how many to expect this year.

When the convention was last in Owensboro in 2017, it reported more than 1,000 in attendance.

“This will be the largest post-COVID conference we’ve had, giving us the chance to showcase our amazing community to a big group of visitors,” said Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Attendees of this conference will be impressed by our riverfront scene and how safely they can navigate our community in walking to and from the pubs, restaurants and hotels.”

There are several speakers who could draw crowds.

Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment in 1998, will speak on “The Price of Shame” — online bullying, public shaming in the digital age and harassment.

She’s among 94 speakers scheduled for the three days.

Javier Peña and Stephen Murphy, former DEA special agents who are portrayed in Netflix’s “Narcos,” will talk about the take-down of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will meet in session at the convention center on June 15.

Other topics include an overview of human trafficking in Kentucky, “Bankruptcies of the Rich and Famous,” “No-Knock Warrants: The Impact of Recent Legal Changes in Kentucky,” “Muhammad Ali: Champion in the Boxing Ring and Champion for Justice,” “Sports Venue and Franchise Development” and “Pappygate, Fakes and Whiskey Frauds: The Murky Underworld of the Bourbon Boom.”

A memorial service for KBA members who have died since May 1, 2021, will be at 3:30 p.m. on June 14 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court are scheduled to attend.

The KBA is asking members to consider donations to the St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children’s Yewell Home for Boys and the Hayden Home for Girls in Owensboro.

The Yewell home is named in honor of David Yewell, KBA president in 1990. The Hayden home is named in honor of former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden.

