The barbecue and burgoo will be back downtown on May 8.
But much of the International Bar-B-Q Festival will wait another year.
The festival’s board of directors announced Monday that this year’s version will be called Bar-B-Q Block Party 2021.
It’s a one-day festival that complies with the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
Last year’s festival was canceled by the pandemic and the festival committee handed out 1,000 free sandwiches to people who drove through the riverfront area.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director and a member of the festival’s board, called this year a “back-to-basics” event.
The massive pits where church groups cooked tons of mutton, pork and chickens each year won’t be there.
Instead, the focus will be on the Backyard Cooking Competition presented by Kentucky Legend.
Cooks in that event barbecue small amounts of food.
But Ross said church barbecue teams will be selling sandwiches and burgoo downtown, starting with lunch and continuing into the evening — if supplies last.
Downtown restaurants will also be open for food service, he said.
Ross said Second Street will be closed and picnic tables will be set up for social-distance eating.
To keep the crowd smaller, the Block Party won’t include arts and crafts vendors, live music, the beer garden, carnival rides or the World Mutton Eating Championship.
Allen Payne, board chairman, said the board “realized that the typical festival weekend could not take place with the ongoing effort to combat the COVID virus. So, we decided to get back to the basics with a one-day event to celebrate the rich barbecue heritage in Owensboro.”
Ross said he was “thrilled with the creativity of the festival board to come up with the Block Party idea and still celebrate barbecue.”
He said, “We are excited to be able to further support the local downtown restaurants who have struggled during the past year with the pandemic.”
The festival began in 1979 and was held every year through 2019.
In recent years, it drew an estimated 35,000 or so people from several states — and a few foreign countries — to the riverfront on the second Saturday of May.
Through the years, the festival has drawn people from virtually every state as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Moldova and the Philippines.
The carnival had grown to include thrill rides and out-of-town food vendors whose choices ranged from Greek to Italian to Mexican to barbecue to fast food.
And anything that could be deep-fried likely was.
In 2019, the Governor’s Cup Team Cooking Competition had only four church teams — Precious Blood, Our Lady of Lourdes, Blessed Mother and St. Mary Magdalene.
The county’s barbecue heritage dates back nearly two centuries to frontier times.
Wendell H. Rone’s “A History of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association” says that Elder Reuben Cottrell, a pioneer evangelist, was invited to speak at the Fourth of July barbecue here in 1834.
There’s no indication that that was the community’s first barbecue.
It’s just the first one that’s documented.
For more information on the Bar-B-Q Block Party, go to www.bbqfest.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
