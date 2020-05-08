If this was a normal year, downtown Owensboro would be filled with barbecue fans on Saturday for the International Bar-B-Q Festival.
But the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on large gatherings forced the festival board to cancel the event this year for the first time in its 41-year history.
That doesn’t mean that there won’t be barbecue downtown on Saturday though.
Allen Payne, festival chairman, said the festival and Ole South Bar-B-Q are teaming to give away more than 1,000 mutton sandwiches at 11 a.m. Saturday.
People will turn off Second Street onto Daviess Street and then along Veterans Boulevard to Frederica Street, where they can pick up a free sandwich, a Pepsi and a bag of chips, he said.
2020 festival T-shirts, which were already printed, have had “canceled” stamped on the back along with #OwensboroTogether.
They’ll be available for people to buy if they want, Payne said.
People will have to stay in their vehicles while picking up food and T-shirts, he said.
“It was heartbreaking to have to cancel,” Payne said. “So, we wanted to give back to the community. We talked to Greg Floyd, who owns Ole South, and he got in an extra shipment of mutton to help us out. Then, Pepsi agreed to donate drinks”
He said, “I thought, ‘What if we do a drive-thru?’ We’ve been talking to the city about this for a couple of months. We finally got approval a couple of days ago.”
Payne said he has no doubt that the festival will be back when the pandemic is over.
“Some of the people on our board have been there for 30 years or more,” he said. “We never have any issues about volunteering.”
Payne said all of this year’s sponsors have agreed to return next year.
And Joey Chestnut, the world’s top competitive eater, has agreed to return next year to defend his title as the champion mutton sandwich eater.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
