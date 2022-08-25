Bar Louie in downtown Owensboro announced its closure Wednesday, blaming labor market difficulties and a slow post-pandemic recovery for its demise.

Furniture from the outdoor patio was stacked inside the now-shuttered restaurant, with a lone Styrofoam takeout container sitting on one of the wooden-top tables. A sign was posted on the front door, notifying patrons of the closure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.