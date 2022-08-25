Bar Louie in downtown Owensboro announced its closure Wednesday, blaming labor market difficulties and a slow post-pandemic recovery for its demise.
Furniture from the outdoor patio was stacked inside the now-shuttered restaurant, with a lone Styrofoam takeout container sitting on one of the wooden-top tables. A sign was posted on the front door, notifying patrons of the closure.
“After years of great food and drink at our favorite bar on Frederica Street, we have closed our doors for business,” the sign said. “But we aren’t totally leaving. Find your same favorites at the new closest gastrobar near you: Bar Louie Evansville.”
Gulfstream Commercial Services president Matt Hayden purchased the local franchise in 2018. Gulstream chief operation officer Ed Ray said economic woes contributed to the decision to close the bar.
“In light of the continued labor market difficulties and the slow post-COVID rebound of our Bar Louie operation in Owensboro, we have made the difficult decision to close,” Ray said in an email to the Messenger-Inquirer.
Bar Louie’s operating company, RiverCity Louie LCC, received more than $300,000 in federal paycheck protection (PPP) loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA), according to the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica, which obtained the data via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the SBA.
ProPublica said RiverCity Louie received $154,500 in PPP loans in April 2020 and another $216,283 in March 2021. Those loans helped preserve some 55 jobs at the local Bar Louie — albeit temporarily.
Ray said the staff can now apply to “affiliated entities.”
“...We want to thank each and every one of (our employees) for their dedication and hard work each and every day,” he said.
Ray added that the property on Frederica Street will be available to rent and will be marketed by Gulfstream.
“Owensboro is a fantastic and restaurant-friendly environment, with unlimited potential for growth and new flavors entering our market,” he said.
