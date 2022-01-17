When customers at any Bar Louie restaurant order a Winter Citrus Punch, the chain’s latest cocktail, the restaurant donates $1 to Action Against Hunger, a global movement to end hunger.
“It’s delicious,” Sherry Rickard, a manager at the local Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., said Friday. “A lot of people order it, but I think more would if they understand that it helps fight hunger.”
She said there are stickers on the tables that tell about “Cocktails For A Cause.”
Rickard said the “gastrobar,” as the chain refers to its locations, has been doing the special cocktails for several months and comes up with new ones from time to time.
The chain teamed up with Chloe Wine Collection of The Wine Group to create the latest beverage.
The Winter Citrus Punch is made with Deep Eddy Lemon, O3 Orange Liqueur, Chloe Pinot Grigio, vanilla, winter citrus, sparkling water, orange and grapefruit.
“We’re proud to bring back our ‘Cocktails For A Cause’ for another year,” Tom Fricke, the chain’s CEO, said in a news release. “It’s always so special to have the opportunity to give back, especially to an organization as essential and impactful as Action Against Hunger.”
Bar Louie’s goal is to raise $30,000 for Action Against Hunger through this campaign.
People who want to donate to the campaign against hunger can go to barlouie.funraise.org.
Action Against Hunger says it “treats and prevents child malnutrition and supports communities with sustainable solutions to hunger.”
Its website says, “About 811 million people go to bed hungry every night, and one in three children in low- and middle-income countries suffers from chronic malnutrition. Nearly half of all child deaths worldwide are from causes related to undernutrition.”
Bar Louie has more than 70 locations in the United States.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
