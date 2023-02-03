The International Bar-B-Que Festival, which began in 1979, is morphing into “BBQ and Barrels” on May 12-13.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said all the elements of the barbecue festival will return.
But a ticketed bourbon element is being added at the Owensboro Convention Center.
He’s hoping that at least 15 distilleries will be there offering bourbon and cocktail samples.
Kirk said Seth Thompson, who owns The Bourbon Review, “the largest bourbon publication in the world,” is helping recruit distilleries.
Thompson also runs Louisville’s Bourbon Classic, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.
“Bourbon roots run deep in Owensboro, as does my family ancestry,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to help procure the bourbon experience and apply my 15 years of industry experience in helping this event achieve great success.”
Kirk said Thompson’s parents were born in Owensboro.
A news release said, “BBQ and Barrels is a new take on two of Owensboro’s greatest culinary staples — unique barbecue and historic bourbon.”
Kirk said the festival will be enhanced this year.
He said he’s expecting it to draw bourbon fans as well as barbecue fans from several states.
Crowd estimates for the two-day festival ranged as high 85,000 from more than a dozen countries in the past.
But officials determined that those estimates were inflated.
And in 2019, the last year before COVID-19, the estimate was placed at 35,000.
In 1979, when the festival began, 10 teams entered the competition — Owensboro Jaycees, Kentucky National Guard, St. Peter, St. Pius X, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary Magdalene, St. Mary of the Woods, St. Lawrence-St. William, St. Alphonsus and Precious Blood.
A decade later, the 1989 festival reached the all-time peak with 13 teams.
In recent years, the numbers had dwindled to four or five teams, primarily because the cooks were aging and younger cooks weren’t coming on board.
But Kirk said an effort is being made to attract more teams this year.
They’ll be able to cook what they want, he said, and there’s no minimum amount.
“They should make more money that way,” Kirk said.
“Cooking for this event has been a time-honored tradition for our parish, and being able to serve what we want has been a big plus for us,” said Bill Glenn, a member of the Lourdes cooking team. “We’re excited for the future for BBQ and Barrels.”
Kirk said more food trucks are also being recruited.
The carnival, craft booths, the Backyard BBQ Cookoff, live music and the 5-K will all return, he said.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said that agency will provide more marketing dollars for the festival this year to attract people from farther away.
Tickets for the bourbon tasting will go on sale March 1.
VIP options will be available for people to try special offerings from distilleries and along with food pairings.
Bourbon classes and a sit-down dinner with Green River Distilling Co. will also be offered.
For more information, visit bbqandbarrels.com.
