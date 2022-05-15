The smell of barbecue and wood smoke filled the air in downtown Owensboro on Saturday, as crowds came out to enjoy the final day of the Bar-B-Q Block Party.

While the event’s carnival atmosphere continued, with classic treats like cotton candy and fresh squeezed lemonade seemingly available at every corner, barbecue was the business of the day as teams competed in the Backyard Cook-Off.

White Wolf Smokers out of Shanty Hollow near Bowling Green has been cooking up their barbecue in Owensboro for about 10 years now.

Ron Wolf, team founder, said he has been cooking since the early 1990s when he started cooking for fun for his Masonic Lodge. Today, the team includes his brother, son-in-law and grandson.

“I got to cooking with another guy, his last name was White, and mine is Wolf, that is how I came up with White Wolf,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the key to good barbecue is cooking it slow, keeping a watchful eye on it while it is cooking and a good dry rub.

“We have cooked a few (Kansas City Barbeque Society) tournaments and competitions, and Bowling Green is in our backyard,” he said. “Usually we pretty well dominate those. We have had real good luck there.”

Robbie May of Squeal Good Barbecue from Utica said his team was cooking up pork loin, ribeyes and chicken wings Saturday.

“All our recipes are passed on through the family and I put a little spin on it, make it my own and keep on going,” May said.

“You never know what is going to happen and you meet new people too,” May said of barbecue competitions. “It is just fun to get out and barbecue.”

Competitive eating world champion Joey Chestnut, who served as a judge for the barbecue competition, said there are a few things he looks for when judging barbecue.

“Moisture, texture, how they are seasoning their meat,” Chestnut said. “You don’t want too much salt, but you need enough seasoning on there to bring out the flavors, and the most important ingredient of all is love.”