The Bard Distillery in Graham is releasing its first bottles of Muhlenberg Bourbon Whiskey on Saturday.
“It’s the first bourbon that we’ve mashed, distilled, aged and bottled on site,” said Thomas Bard, co-founder and lead distiller. “We’ve been dreaming of this day since 2006, the year we first started talking about building a distillery and releasing a bourbon that we created from scratch. It’s been a long road, but we’re thrilled with the results and excited about the future of our brand.”
In December 2019, Tom and Kim Bard opened their distillery in the historic Graham High School, which opened in 1933 and closed in 1990.
It released Muhlenberg Silver Muhl Whiskey and Cinder & Smoke earlier.
But that whiskey was distilled at other distilleries and aged at The Bard.
“Muhlenberg spirits use red winter wheat as the secondary grain,” Bard said. “Combined with a low entry proof and a very specific barreling program, this young bourbon has developed a color and flavor profile beyond its years.”
The new bourbon will be sold in small batches with each bottle individually numbered.
Bard said the batch released Saturday will include 1,500 bottles.
People who visit the distillery that day will get first chance at the lowest numbered bottles.
Only visitors can buy the bourbon on Saturday and Sunday.
Bard said anything remaining will be available to others next week.
“Most will be available in Kentucky stores, while others will likely be headed to Michigan, Arkansas and Canada,” he said. “All of the spirits from The Bard Distillery will be available for purchase and shipping from our website in the coming weeks, with available delivery in 41 states.”
The 124-proof bourbon sells for $37.50 a bottle at the distillery.
There is a limit of six bottles per customer per day.
The new Muhlenberg Bourbon has already won a gold medal from the John Barleycorn Awards.
The judges said, “Firm, flavorful and assertive flavors are lip smacking, a tasty tactile experience on the tongue. Impressive.”
Green River Spirits’ new Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon made in Owensboro also won a gold medal.
The judges wrote, “Has the right moves! Beautiful aroma and baking spices, brown sugar and caramelized banana on the palate.”
Thomas Bard says he’s a fourth-great grandson of William Bard, one of two brothers who founded Bardstown, which bills itself as “The Bourbon Capital of the World.”
The distillery joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour last year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
