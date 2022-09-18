The annual Town & Country neighborhood yard sale had a successful weekend with excellent weather for bargain hunters to browse.
Resident Tom Hayden had a unique product to offer during the event for a good cause — pumpkins.
“All of the proceeds I receive today will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” he said. “The money is used for research for new drugs for people with cystic fibrosis.”
Hayden has a niece with cystic fibrosis.
“She’s almost 40 and she has two children. They’ve made such advancements in the medical field for CF,” he said. “She has to take enzyme pills and she has to beat her chest to get the phlegm out.”
The new medication his niece takes has helped her lung function, he said. He has been donating to the foundation for at least 15 years.
“We have done good today,” he said. “The growing season this year has been challenging, so I’ve probably only had a third of what I did last year.”
Hayden said it is fun to participate in the yard sale and he has returning customers every year. He will also sell pumpkins along Highway 80 later in the season, but the cystic fibrosis donations only come through what he sells at the yard sale.
Next door, Kennedy Hayden and Tonya DeWitt were set up in their driveway to sell household and other miscellaneous items.
“We have had a steady crowd and it was a lot busier this morning,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said she has only lived in the area for a couple of years but Town & Country has been hosting the sale for longer than that.
“This is our first year doing the yard sale but from what I understand, several people have been doing this for years,” she said. “It’s a big tradition.”
DeWitt said she met some people from Muhlenberg County that came to browse through the items for sell in the neighborhood.
“They said they come out every year,” DeWitt said. “It seems like everyone has enjoyed the day and getting out. It’s something we’d consider doing again.”
Pauline Ambs and Judy Nelson were on the lookout for bargains Saturday morning during the yard sale.
“I bought a baby high chair that goes on a seat for $1,” Ambs said.
Nelson said she found a lamp that spins at the top for $4, something she said she had been searching for for about a year.
Ambs said that, aside from the bargains, she enjoys the neighborhood yard sale because she likes seeing the people.
