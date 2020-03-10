Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky’s rescue dogs will be walking the runway on March 21 at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road, during the organization’s fourth annual Bark in Style Fashion Show.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” John Austin, SparKY ‘s president, said recently. “We hope to raise between $5,000 and $10,000.”
Tickets are $50 and include dinner, one drink and the fashion show.
They’re available at www.sparkyrescue.com.
Austin said only 180 tickets are available.
The previous three events have sold out, he said.
Austin said that dogs available for adoption will be groomed by the Dapper Dog and will walk the runway with celebrity models, who will be modeling clothes from local boutiques.
Homes by Benny Clark is sponsoring the event.
Chad Benefield will again be the master of ceremonies.
Clothes from Bryon & Barclay, The Earle, Excursions, Rayelle Collection, Embellish Ltd. and The Sturdy Hinge will be featured.
The event includes a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by the fashion show at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner wraps up the evening.
A silent auction runs throughout the event.
Chef Matt Weafer of Niko’s Bakery & Cafe is in charge of the dinner.
Canteen Service Co. will have a coffee bar at the event.
People who want to adopt one of the dogs can start the process at the show.
SparKY was formed in 2004 as a no-kill rescue shelter and has been growing for the past 16 years.
Its website lists 10 dogs and several puppies ready for adoption.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.