Rob Barnett, 47, manager of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to Barnett’s home in the 2300 block of Blossom Court near Masonville at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 22 after a report of a disturbance there.
The report said Barnett “identified himself as a law enforcement officer and produced a badge indicating the same.”
It added that “a subsequent investigation of the events after the conclusion of the call revealed that Barnett is not a sworn law enforcement officer with any local or state agency at this time.”
The report said that, as a result of the investigation, the department obtained a warrant for Barnett, who was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
The airport board has called a special closed session meeting for Tuesday.
Madison Silvert, board chairman, said Saturday that he couldn’t disclose the reason for the meeting or whether any action will be taken.
Asked if he had a comment about Barnett’s arrest, he said, “I can’t comment on personnel matters.”
Barnett did not return a phone call seeking a comment.
He became airport manager on Dec. 1, 2018, when Bob Whitmer retired after 10 years in that position.
Barnett, who had been manager of the Bowling Green airport since 1999, was chosen for a field of 44 applicants for the post.
He was an expeditionary aircraft recovery specialist in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995.
Barnett worked at the Bowling Green airport in maintenance and later as assistant manager from 1995 to 1999.
The Kentucky Revised Statues say that impersonating a peace officer is a Class D felony, potentially punishable by a sentence of one to five years in prison.
