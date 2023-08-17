Back in the late 1970s, if there was a trial downtown, when it took the noon recess, the lawyers, the jury, the judge and sometimes the defendants would all join the rest of downtown workers in a dash for Barney’s Peppermint Grill, where Sassafras is today.
And the line to get in would stretch down the sidewalk.
Barney’s was “the” place for lunch downtown in those days.
Barney Elliott told me in 1978 that he didn’t “feel like I’ve really been a success in the restaurant business.”
But everybody else did.
The Russellville native started his career in the food business in 1929, as a soda jerk at F.K. Gordon’s drugstore in the Hotel Owensboro on the southeast corner of Fourth and Frederica streets.
Two years later, Elliott opened his first restaurant — a sandwich shop, Barney’s Toasty Shop — in the 200 block of East Second Street.
It was a small stand with a hole in the wall and three seats.
But the Great Depression was about to bottom out, unemployment was high and money was scarce.
So, the Toasty Shop closed, and Elliott went to work as night manager of Gabe Fiorella’s Steak House of the South.
In 1936, with the economy improving, he opened the Scoot-In at Second and Walnut streets.
It was the birthplace of the Wimpy Burger, named for a character in Popeye, whose catchphrase was “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.”
World War II came along and Elliott headed for the Navy.
In 1947, he opened Barney’s Cafeteria at 211 E. Second St.
But Owensboro wasn’t ready for a cafeteria.
“I lost $50,000,” Elliott said later.
After that, he moved to Morganfield to run restaurants there.
In 1960, Elliott got a call from Mike Callas, whose Callas Sweet Shop had been a local institution since 1921, asking him to come back and buy the business.
He did and called it Barney’s Callas Grill.
But Elliott put jars of peppermint sticks on each table for his patrons.
And everybody called it Barney’s Peppermint Grill. It was only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. because in those days nobody was downtown after dark.
Elliott sold the business to his son, Jerry, in 1973.
But he remained a fixture there for years.
It left the family in 1990, when Jerry Elliott sold it to David Harrison.
Through several owners and a few closures, the restaurant kept the name Barney’s until 2010.
Then, it became Bill’s and now Sassafras.
Barney Elliott died on April 28, 1995, at 82.
But his memory lives on for people who still remember those lunches.
