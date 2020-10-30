Barr Bones, an Owensboro-based online and mobile boutique, will open a temporary storefront in downtown Owensboro for the holiday season.
Owner Carli Barr said the store is the former Willow and Pine market location at 105 W. Second St. The shop moved to a new storefront while still holding a lease at the location and offered to sub-lease it to Barr.
“It just seemed like a good chance and opportunity,” Barr said. “We did online first and then we did mobile, so brick and mortar is kind of our next step. That’s always been my dream.”
Barr said she has wanted to open up a storefront for some time and this was a good opportunity to test it out for a few months before making a full commitment.
She said she and her family have put the store together in just two weeks after receiving notice that she would be able to sub-lease the space.
While the store and mobile boutique will not operate at the same time since the business has no employees other than Barr and her mother, Barr said she will have some mobile events on Sundays when the storefront is closed.
The store will also feature more merchandise and exclusive items that the mobile boutique does not always have room for, such as gift items for the holidays, accessories, hats, shoes and candles.
“We have a lot of stuff in here and it really fills up the store,” Barr said. “It’s everything that I’ve ever dreamt of, so I’m really excited.”
Barr said she hopes to have a more permanent location in the future, but until then, the West Second Street location will be open starting Saturday until around the end of the year. Barr Bones will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
