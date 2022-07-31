LIVERMORE BASKETBALL PIC 1

Yellow Jacket Court, the basketball court and park facility on Main Street behind Livermore City Hall, will be home to the first “Livermore River Bowl Tournament,” scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

A group of young athletes are looking forward to breathing new life into Yellow Jacket Court — the basketball park on Main Street behind Livermore City Hall — after receiving unanimous approval from the city council for a new basketball tournament in September.

At the city hall meeting on July 14, Travis Phillips, 20, of Livermore, Phillips’ brother Layson Case, 18, of Livermore, and friends Brady Dame, 19, formerly of Calhoun, and Matthew Miller, 19, of Livermore presented a proposal for the “Livermore River Bowl Tournament” — an event that would raise funds through player entry fee, donations, sponsors, food and other means in order to expand and widen the current court’s layout and improve the overall infrastructure.

