Spectators gather for events during the 2019 Battle of Sacramento reenactment. The program, which took place for 25 years until 2019, will return May 17-19, 2024, at Battlefield Park in McLean County.

 By the McLean County News

The Battle of Sacramento reenactment will return to McLean County from May 17-19, 2024 — marking the first time the event will be held since 2019.

“The battle — and history in general — is a key part of what McLean County is and continues to be,” McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “… I’m personally excited about it, because I grew up around it. For 25 years, it was very vibrant; so hopefully, we can bring 25-plus more by doing this and bringing this battle back.”

