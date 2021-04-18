In 2005, Owensboro had 49 banking offices — main offices and branches.
The number has dropped steadily since then.
There were still 41 as recently as 2016.
But by June 30, the city had 34 banking offices.
And the number continues to drop.
In October, U.S. Bank announced plans to close its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2810 Frederica St.
Last week, BB&T announced that on July 20, it will close its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2800 Frederica St.
And South Central Bank announced that it will close its branch at 300 Southtown Blvd. on June 30.
Amber Odom, a spokeswoman for BB&T, said the operations of that branch “will be consolidated into the nearby BB&T Owensboro main branch at 100 W. Third St. It’s important to note there are no job losses associated with this consolidation.”
She said, “All teammates from the Wesleyan branch are being transferred to different locations. Our client relationships will be automatically transferred to our Owensboro main branch, where they’ll receive the same attention and client service they’re accustomed to.”
Kevin Carrico, South Central’s Owensboro market president, said, “We no longer need four branches in Owensboro. So, we decided to sell this one. The other three will continue to grow.”
He said no jobs will be lost. All employees will be moved to other branches.
The 21-year-old building was sold last month to GOB Investments for $1.7 million.
Sean Byrne is the registered agent.
Carrico said the building has been shown several times and he expects it to have tenants before long.
He said, “The future of banking is more mobile. That has accelerated faster during COVID.”
The Southtown branch was the local market headquarters when it was built in 2020.
But Carrico said only the first floor of the three-story building is being used now.
Odom said, “When it comes to consolidating branches, we’re very thoughtful about these decisions and consider a number of factors — primarily our clients’ preferences and patterns. Our branches will always be an important bridge for us to build relationships, meet our clients’ needs, and contribute to our communities. Like many industries, we’re seeing our client preferences and behaviors change as more and more clients choose to bank with us digitally.”
She said, “This trend has accelerated even more due to COVID-19. Last year, clients who were active on mobile apps grew 8% and mobile check deposits grew 23%. This has caused a gradual effect on client traffic patterns and branch usage.”
Odom said, “Over time, we’ve also closely tracked past branch closings to see how this might affect our clients. To date, we’ve seen virtually no client attrition through this process. It’s also important to note that clients have access to their accounts through one of the strongest branch and ATM networks in our markets, telephone banking and 24-hour delivery channels such as online and mobile banking, which allow them to bank anytime, anywhere.”
National Public Radio reported last month that “banks have been permanently shuttering branches for years, but the number of closures hit a record in 2020 as the pandemic accelerated the move by many customers to online banking.
“Banks closed 3,324 branches last year, according to a tally by S&P Global Market Intelligence.”
And Forbes reported, “According to National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the number of bank branches in the U.S. declined by 5.1% between 2017 and 2020 to 81,586. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the annual pace of closures has accelerated — as such, more than 4,400 branches shuttered during 2017-2020 alone.”
But one shuttered bank branch in Owensboro has been occupied by another bank.
Last month, Madisonville-based First United Bank and Trust Co. opened its new Owensboro banking center at 3012 W. Parrish Ave. — a branch that Old National Bank closed last spring.
