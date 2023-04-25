The new “BBQ and Barrels” festival, which replaced the International Bar-B-Q Festival on May 12-13, continues to grow.
Thirty-three distilleries have signed on for the bourbon tasting portion of the festival, and there’s only room for two more.
More than 100 different brands will be featured.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said three “unique classes” for bourbon lovers have been added at 2 p.m. May 13.
Limited tickets are available for $25 a class.
“It’s hard to imagine finding a more whimsical experience at a better value than taking one of these classes,” Kirk said. “With spots for only 25 people per class, I fully expect these tickets to sell out in a matter of days.”
Each class on the third floor of the Owensboro Convention Center will last about 45 minutes. They are at the same time, so people can only take one.
People have to purchase a ticket for the tasting in order to buy a ticket for the classes.
General admission tickets are $50. Tickets are available at owensborotickets.evenue.net.
Classes include:
The Art of The Finish: Secondary Aging Techniques with Jefferson’s BourbonThe class, led by the Louisville-based distillery, will focus on and demonstrate the effects of barrel finishing on the final product using a diverse range of finished whiskeys.
They include Cognac Rye, Barrel Aged Manhattans and Old Rum Cask Finish.
Mixology 101: Learn The History & How To Make This Perfect Prohibition Era Cocktail — ‘Vieux Carre’Chris Wilkins of Jeptha Creed will lead an interactive “DIY” cocktail-making session using Jeptha Creed Bottled in Bond Rye Heavy Bourbon, Copper & Kings American Brandy, sweet vermouth, Benedictine liquor and Peychaud’s bitters.
Vieux Carre — or Old Square in French — is a prohibition-era cocktail created in New Orleans and named after the famed French Quarter.
Uniqueness of Four Roses: Led by Master Distiller Brent ElliottMaster Distiller Brent Elliott, a 1992 graduate of Daviess County High School, will lead guests through examining the uniqueness of Four Roses Bourbon.
Guests will be guided through the brand history and the production process that makes its 10 bourbon recipes, as well as sample its four standard products — Four Roses Bourbon, Small Batch, Single Barrel, Small Batch Select — and one surprise expression.
Kirk said people are coming from as far away as Tacoma, Washington, for the event.
