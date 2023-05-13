Second Street was filled with grill smoke, barbecue, bourbon and music as the new BBQ and Barrels festival kicked off on Friday.
Replacing what was formerly known as the International Bar-B-Q Festival, new elements were implemented as the event transitioned into BBQ and Barrels.
However, for some residents like Sharon Thompson, the former festival remains tried and true.
“I think it’s a very boring festival,” she said. “There’s not enough vendors out. You don’t see half the stuff you used to see.”
Thompson said she would visit the International Bar-B-Q festival regularly.
“We came down here mainly for the Daviess County pork burgers, but they’re not here this year,” she said.
Despite missing some aspects of the previous festival, some attendees said BBQ and Barrels were doing well for its first year.
Former International Bar-B-Q board member Angela Jackson was volunteering during Friday’s event and said the crowd had remained constant.
“I think it’s a normal Friday,” she said. “It’s been steady up and down Second Street.”
Jackson said she is hoping that the rain will subside today to allow for more attendees to make their way downtown.
Donna Brooks and Liz Brown said they enjoyed themselves on Friday during BBQ and Barrels.
“I think it’s better than the (International Bar-B-Q Festival),” Brooks said.
Both women said the festival has exceeded their expectations so far.
“We’ve always attended the festival and we’ll be here tomorrow if the rain holds off,” Brown said.
Brooks and Brown said they would attend in 2024 should the festival continue.
Jordan Osowicz with the Our Lady of Lourdes cooking team said the group was anxious about the weather at the beginning of the event.
“We started the day with showers when we were setting up so we didn’t know how it was going to be,” he said. “The lunch crowd was actually pretty good, I think, and we’ve had a pretty steady crowd this afternoon.”
Osowicz said the church had been doing well when it came to the number of customers, with burgoo and pork chop sandwiches being the best-selling items.
“We brought so much today and were worried about how we would be but we’ve done well,” he said.
Our Lady of Lourdes was part of the International Bar-B-Q Festival and Osowicz said they were excited to be returning for BBQ and Barrels.
“It’s a great fundraiser for us and our organization,” he said. “The organizers were really good about incorporating us into the change of the festival and keeping us up to date of everything going on.”
BBQ and Barrels will continue today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Second Street. Live music will begin at 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. For more information, visit bbqandbarrels.com.
