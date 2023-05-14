Many residents walked Second Street this weekend for the BBQ and Barrels festival, and Saturday was no different.
Owensboro resident Brandon Crawford said he attended both days of the festival.
“We just moved here in October, so this is our first opportunity to come to the festival,” he said. “We’re big fans of barbecue, and there’s some good whiskey brands out here, but we just enjoy being outdoors and listening to music.”
Crawford said being able to try food and beverages from local businesses has been a help in knowing what is available in the area.
“We have a lot of local vendors, so it’s great to be able to try those in one location,” he said. “It gives you an opportunity over two days to try those instead of having to go to each one individually over time.”
Chris Hall, owner of Christopher Walton Bourbon Essentials, had a booth set up at the festival.
“We have four different styles of bourbon glasses — two that spin on the countertop — and a cocktail smoker and wood that you would put in a smoker when smoking meat,” he said.
Hall has been in business for a couple of years.
More from this section
“(Friday) was pretty successful for us, and the weather held out,” he said. “If you want a good bourbon, you gotta have a good glass.”
The veteran-owned business sells products online at thechristopherwalton.com.
One of the highlights of Saturday’s event was the Backyard Cook-off, where teams had samples of food for attendees to try while they competed to be the best in the eyes of the judges.
Reigning chicken champion, B.F.T. cooking team, from Maceo, was back at the festival Saturday to attempt to defend its title.
Brad Drake, member of B.F.T., said this was the third year the team has competed in the cook-off.
“We’ve won the last two years, so we’ve gotta keep coming back,” he said. “We won first place in chicken for the last two years.”
Drake said the team would like a clean sweep this year, but is really hoping to retain the “chicken title.”
The camaraderie is what Drake said he appreciates about the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.