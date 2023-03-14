When the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced last month that the International Bar-B-Que Festival would become “BBQ and Barrels” on May 12-13, they were hoping that 15 distilleries would participate in the bourbon part.

Monday, Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said there are already 30 distilleries signed up to participate.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.