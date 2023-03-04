The Brethren Disaster Ministries is spending most of 2023 helping Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region build 10 homes in Dawson Springs.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said as the co-chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group, he has been introduced to many disaster groups and organizations and BDM was one of them.
“They were deployed somewhere else for a previous disaster, and they were looking to move to the next one to help out,” he said.
Lynn Evans, the BDM long-term volunteer for the site, said they come in during the rebuilding phase of disaster recovery. They provide volunteer labor, along with volunteer construction supervisors and leaders to help the volunteer labor.
“We are committed definitely through June and are committed to finishing out the rest of the year,” she said.
Duncan said Habitat has 27 projects going on right now, and the Brethren is helping with 10 of those projects.
“We have some more to start in Dawson Springs,” he said. “Our goal is to build 50 houses in three years as part of our recovery effort.”
He said 15 months into the recovery process and they have met a lot of volunteer groups from all over the country and from every denomination.
“It has been amazing to me how the faith community has stepped up to help,” said Duncan.
One of the reasons it has been great to have the Brethren volunteering is that they add to Habitat’s capacity. Normally, Habitat has to provide a volunteer coordinator and leader for each project, not to mention feeding all the volunteers.
“One of the great things about having the Brethren here is they take care of all that themselves,” he said.
Evans said they have a group of volunteers who come in on a Sunday night, work all week, and then leave Saturday morning. They provide leaders to oversee the different projects to show the new group of volunteers what the next steps are.
“Every week, we have a new group of about 15 volunteers come in,” she said. “That way we can send three teams out.”
Evans said what the volunteers do will depend on the skills of the group coming in. Duncan added sometimes they match the job with skills.
“This week we have some very skilled plumbers here, and it just so happens we have a lot of plumbing work that needs to be done this week,” said Duncan.
The Brethren even have people volunteer to cook for everyone for a set number of weeks or as long as they can. Duncan said the Habitat offices smell like Cracker Barrel in the mornings and afternoons when they are cooking.
Habitat constructed a temporary house inside their warehouse for the volunteers to sleep in. Duncan said they already had the bathrooms and showers installed. They also received a donation from Dow Chemicals which gave Habitat seven camper trailers.
“One of those trailers we are giving to the county emergency management and that will be the new command center post,” said Duncan. “It will replace a very old camper they used. The rest we are using to house the leadership from the Brethren, so they can have their own space. A lot of times they are here long-term.”
Evans said the first floor of the construction is the sleeping quarters for the volunteers and the top floor was turned into the dining area. Duncan added that it has really transformed Habitat seeing a group of people every morning getting ready for the day.
“It is fun,” he said. “Honestly it is something to look forward to every day.”
The BDM is a ministry of the Church of the Brethren, so a lot of the volunteers come from different Brethren churches, said Evans. However, other people are volunteering from other ministries.
“Some groups come back multiple times during the time we are here, and others come once a year,” she said. “Sometimes it is a single church that sends a whole group, and sometimes it is a district or an area that sends a bunch of people.”
Evans said they will do just about anything Habitat needs them to do from framing to painting.
Habitat is always looking for families to help, especially those affected by the December 2021 tornado.
“We have funding through the Team West Kentucky Tornado Fund, and we are actively looking for families to partner with,” said Duncan. “If there are families out there that are looking for help or wondering if they should explore an opportunity with Habitat, the answer is yes, they should.”
For any tornado-affected family to become a recipient of a Habitat home, visit https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/tornado-specific-housing-app.
