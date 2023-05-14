More than 200 students graduated from Brescia University on Saturday during a commencement at the RiverPark Center.
The 2023 commencement speaker was Sister Amelia Stenger, who graduated from Brescia in 1974 with a degree in elementary education.
Stenger said graduating students are beginning a new journey and should be prepared for what’s to come.
“They need to be the leaders who will bring peace, honesty, integrity and good leadership to the country,” she said. “They can do that by being a light that will lead others to have those same qualities.”
Brescia’s first masters of science in speech-language pathology (SLP) program cohort graduated Saturday, which included 27-year-old McLean County resident Kaela Howard.
Howard received her bachelors degree in communication sciences and disorders from Kentucky Wesleyan University and attended Brescia to obtain a master’s degree in SLP.
“We started in August 2021,” she said. “It’s been a long two years, but it’s been great nonetheless.”
Howard attends Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. It is where her dreams of working in SLP began.
“There’s a family at our church, and they have Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, which is a neurological disorder that affects their whole body,” she said. “I was first exposed to speech therapy in working with this family through respite care.”
There was one moment in particular that Howard remembers confirming this was the path she wanted to take.
“Their oldest boy was doing speech therapy for awhile,” she said. “The first time he said my name back to me was the moment I knew if I could do this for other kids, it would make my heart so happy.”
Clarence Tapp, 69, graduated with a bachelors of arts degree in integrated studies with an emphases in theology and business.
“I came back to school because I wanted to be an example to the youth in my community,” he said. “I just want to be an example.”
Tapp wanted to attend law school but had to change plans and decided on integrated studies.
“My goal is to come back and get my masters in social work to become a therapist,” he said.
Brescia is like a family to Tapp, he said.
“It’s full of love with a lot of encouragement,” he said. “I believe it was the best school to come to.”
Tapp is the pastor at Little Flock House of Jesus Christ Fellowship in Sorgho and hopes through graduating that he can let his light shine to others.
“It’s great to achieve something that you plan to do and stick to it,” he said. “I hope everybody continues on their journeys and to be a light to others.”
Aubrey Jones, 22, received her bachelors of science degree in communications sciences and disorders.
“I came straight from high school in Harrodsburg to Brescia,” she said. “I hadn’t really heard about Brescia, and I found it at a college fair.”
Jones said she had the “best” time while attending Brescia.
“I played soccer while I was here, and I was able to be a part of a lot of clubs, Delight Ministry, Students for Life, the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of fun, made a lot of friends, and it’s been great.”
After graduating from Brescia, Jones aims to obtain a masters degree in SLP.
“I’m going to North Carolina and try something new,” she said. “I want to travel a little bit while I’m still able to, so I’m going to Western Carolina University.”
Jones said she loves the faith community at Brescia.
“I made some really amazing friends,” she said. “I had a lot of support, and it’s really nice building those relationships. I really enjoyed every moment of it.”
