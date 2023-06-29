RiverValley Behavioral Health held its third annual “Be Kind to Your Mind” Youth Mental Health Art Contest award ceremony Wednesday.
The contest, prompted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, began in 2021 as a way to highlight the importance of promoting mental wellness, according to Brooke Arnold, director of RVBH’s Regional Prevention Center.
Arnold said RVBH received almost 600 submissions from students in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties ranging from kindergarten to college.
“It was way more than before,” she said. “For this being our third year, this is our largest pool of entries we received.”
In 2022, Arnold said RVBH received approximately 250 submissions.
“We’ve really enjoyed having this contest, and we want to make sure that we recognize all the hard work and thoughtfulness that goes into all these different art projects,” she said.
Being able to host an award ceremony for the students and their family, friends and school is RVBH’s thank you to those who entered the contest.
“We want to make a really big deal out of it and hope that encourages participation for the next year and that they’ll spread the word,” Arnold said.
John Paul II Catholic School in Morganfield was named RVBH’s “Mental Health Partner of the Year” for the most submissions of any school within the organization’s service area.
RVBH received 196 submissions from the school, making this the second year in a row it’s had the most students enter the contest.
Along with the art contest, RVBH announced Caleb Potter, a grief counselor for Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, as the winner of the second Dianne McFarling Award.
The award was introduced in 2022 and was created to honor an organization, business, nonprofit, charity, school, group or individual within RVBH’s seven-county coverage area that has demonstrated a commitment to improving mental health within the communities.
The goal of the award is to honor the late McFarling, former senior director of RVBH’s Regional Prevention Care, who died in October 2021. She was with the organization for 21 years.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
