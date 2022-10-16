Undefeated in his last 54 matches and winner of last month’s World Championships, jiu jitsu fighter Gordon Ryan is considered by some to be the greatest of all time in his sport.
Ryan’s competitive record stands at 152-9, with one of those losses coming at the hands of Owensboro’s own Josh Hayden — though you wouldn’t know it if not for his students.
“I don’t really talk about it, but it’s cool I guess,” Hayden, who runs the Gracie Owensboro Jiu Jitsu Academy at 4010 Frederica St., said of his past victory over the current world champion.
Born on a military base in the Philippines and raised in Owensboro, Hayden started training in jiu jitsu — a martial art based on grappling and submissions — about 13 years ago.
After winning the ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) trials and competing in China in 2013, a fellow practitioner invited Hayden to live and train full-time at his gym in Tampa, Florida.
About a year later, Hayden faced Ryan at the ADCC trials in December 2014.
Hayden said he didn’t know at the time that Ryan was on his way to being considered an all-time great in the sport.
“When I beat him in the ADCC trials, I think he was a purple belt, and I might have been brown,” Hayden said. “The match was only about one minute, and I submitted him.”
However, Hayden apparently lit a fire under Ryan that propelled him to new heights, according to Ryan’s then-teammate, Gary Tonon.
“Gary said, ‘Thank God you submitted him, but everybody’s screwed now,” Hayden said. “He was right.”
Hayden and Ryan rematched in 2016, with Ryan getting the best of him. Since then, Ryan has only lost four times on his way to numerous championships.
Meanwhile, Hayden has been concentrating on growing his Gracie Owensboro gym, which has been in full-time operation for about the last four years. He said he still talks to Ryan from time to time.
“He’s a good dude,” Hayden said of his former rival.
Hayden’s competitive career was derailed by an ACL injury three years ago, but he still has his sights set on returning to the mats at the ADCC and other tournaments.
However, Hayden said an even bigger goal for him is to have a student that can also reach the highest levels of jiu jitsu.
“My ultimate goal is to get somebody else here to that point,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.