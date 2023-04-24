More than a month into the spring season, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is seeing its flowers and plants sprout up — and the crowds gathering at the 18-acre property to explore its attractions grow.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Dr. Bill Tyler, WKBG board member, who was at the garden Sunday along with wife Susie Tyler. “It’s been a beautiful spring. We’ve had lots of different blooms. Certainly all of the spring blooming trees have been really, really nice.”
Tyler said visitors can see a “great variety of red vines,” while the dogwoods are currently “coming in.”
“The crabapples were terrific,” he added. “The (peonies) (are) now starting to bloom … and they’re obviously beautiful.”
Tyler said it’s been nice to see people out and about.
“We’ve had a wonderful spring as far as attendance (goes). A lot of people have come for different reasons,” he said. “A lot of them (have been) from out of the county. (We had) people this morning from Orlando, Florida and Newburgh.
“Things are really going well.”
Olivia Hayden of Evansville came out to the garden for her first time and brought her camera to take some snapshots of the scenery.
“There were lots of birds out today and there were also some flowers in bloom,” she said. “I love irises, so some of the irises were in bloom. … I was really happy about that.”
But the garden is more than just beautiful scenery, Tyler said.
“One of the main points of the garden is the peace, the tranquility, the opportunity to get out in nature,” Tyler said. “... The healing power of nature is very important for all of us.”
“It’s definitely relaxing and just being in nature is therapeutic,” Hayden said.
Debbie Gilbreath of Owensboro has been a member of the garden for about four to five years. She enjoys being able to have a place to relax and unwind while also having a spot that some of her family members can appreciate.
“I have grandchildren; and they love being outdoors,” she said. “Some of them live in Louisville, some live here — and we come and they’ve got (their own) favorite (parts) here. My grandson loves the pond over the back because of the frogs; and then I have one that’s just really interested in plants, and how things grow and little creatures that would live in a garden.”
Gilbreath said she likes seeing the changes that come with the new season.
“You just see everything come to life,” she said. “And around Easter especially, it’s really nice — Christ and new life; new life in the garden, spring (and) everything blooming.”
