More than a month into the spring season, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is seeing its flowers and plants sprout up — and the crowds gathering at the 18-acre property to explore its attractions grow.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Dr. Bill Tyler, WKBG board member, who was at the garden Sunday along with wife Susie Tyler. “It’s been a beautiful spring. We’ve had lots of different blooms. Certainly all of the spring blooming trees have been really, really nice.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.