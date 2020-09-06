It was 83 degrees in downtown Owensboro at 4 p.m. Saturday with barely a cloud in sight.
Finally, after five months of coronavirus restrictions and rain, the Sunset Cruisers got to kick off their Downtown Cruise-in season.
And classic cars and trucks — and brand new models — showed up in big numbers.
In the past, the vehicles have been parked along Second Street from Daviess to Frederica — and on Daviess, Allen and St. Ann streets as well.
But Saturday, the vehicles stretched down Second past the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
All the outdoor tables in front of Second Street restaurants were filled with people eating and watching the foot traffic.
The Beach Boys were getting ready for a drag race on the speakers and Elvis was singing about a hound dog who was no longer a friend.
For Larry Ross of Owensboro who brought his 1931 Ford and his 1955 Fairlane Crown Victoria downtown, it had been a long time between cruise-ins.
The shows were canceled in April, May and June by the pandemic, moved to Home Depot in July and got rained out in August.
“I’ve loved the old cars all my life,” Ross said. “It’s in my blood and I can’t get it out. Maybe I need a transfusion.”
His cars, he said, are for driving.
“They don’t sit in the garage,” Ross said.
He also has a ‘28 Ford Model A at home and a ‘56 Fairlane.
Jeff London brought his 2000 Plymouth Prowler, a two-seat roadster that was designed to look like a ‘30s hot rod.
“I like the looks,” he said. “I wanted one when they came out, but it took me 20 years to be able to afford one.”
The problem, London said, is that they still cost between $15,000 and $40,000.
Only 8,532 of the cars were manufactured.
“It’s like a glove box on wheels,” London said. “But it’s fun to drive, even though it’s way under powered.”
He said he drives it frequently.
“It’s got 65,000 miles on it,” London said.
Frank and Kathy Shrader of Philpot came in their electric blue 1936 Ford coupe named Elaina.
“I have nail polish to match it,” she said.
Frank Shrader said he rebuilt the car over the past eight years.
The car is mostly for show, he said, “but we drive it around some in the area.”
They said Saturday was their first time downtown this year.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.