The Beaver Dam Amphitheater saw a record-breaking crowd on Friday for the Hank Williams Jr. show with about 6,000 people in attendance.
The Grammy-winning artist, who was joined by fellow Grammy-winning band The Kentucky Headhunters, played to the largest numbers the venue has seen since before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Paul Sandefur, the mayor of Beaver Dam, said hitting this milestone has been “a bit overwhelming” but rewarding nevertheless.
“It’s been an anxious couple weeks getting ready for this, but we spent a lot of time and a lot of preparation (with) meetings and discussions ….,” he said.
Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group, shared Sandefur’s excitement about the success of the show and highlighted the collaborative efforts that helped pull it off.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s complex in the sense that we’re thrilled for Beaver Dam, thrilled for the artists, thrilled for our company and thrilled for the volunteers. … It’s truly a gargantuan effort.”
Eric said that 5,750 tickets were sold for the event, while also adding in band compensation tickets and other factors.
The previous record attendance was in May 2018 for the late Grammy winning singer-songwriter John Prine and Grammy-nominated musician Tyler Childers, which brought in about 4,400 people.
Sandefur said that at one point in the show, he was up on stage and the crowd was asked about whether it was their first time at the establishment through a show of applause.
“I’m going to estimate probably about a third of them had never been there before,” he said. “Maybe more than that.”
Sandefur said that many people came from about four to five hours away, and tickets being sold to patrons from 25 states — with California and Hawaii being the farthest.
He is happy with the impact that the show has created regarding economic development and tourism.
“It was huge for our town and huge for the region — that’s what we’re so excited about,” Sandefur said. “There’s been a lot of discussion over the last few years about regionalism and stuff and I’m just thrilled that we can do our part to be able to do something that benefits the region.”
Sandefur and Eric hope seeing numbers like Friday after two years since the height of COVID proves promising for future shows.
“We have three more events this year, but we’re already starting to look towards next year,” Sandefur said. “We’re not resting …. (but) we’re moving forward.”
