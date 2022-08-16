BEAVER DAM PIC 1

The Kentucky HeadHunters open up the Hank Williams Jr. show on Friday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

 Photo submitted.

The Beaver Dam Amphitheater saw a record-breaking crowd on Friday for the Hank Williams Jr. show with about 6,000 people in attendance.

The Grammy-winning artist, who was joined by fellow Grammy-winning band The Kentucky Headhunters, played to the largest numbers the venue has seen since before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

