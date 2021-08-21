Beaver Dam Amphitheater, a nationally-known venue that has hosted the likes of The Beach Boys and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, has received $332,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) announced Friday, Aug. 20, on its Facebook page.
The grant was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The SVOG includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues nationwide to be administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance.
According to SBA’s SVOG report on Aug. 17, a total of 102 venues in Kentucky received grants, totaling up to $66,957,405.21. Venues include live venue operators or promoters, live performing arts organization operators, talent representatives, motion picture theater operators, museum operators and theatrical producers.
A total of 11,063 venues in the United States received the grant, with $8.7 billion of funds being awarded as of Aug. 17.
The grant money plans to go towards consulting, mortgage costs and personnel to support the theater as it recovers from the impacts and significant revenue loss due to the pandemic. Funds can be used for items such as payroll costs, rent and utility payments, worker protection expenditures and state and local taxes and fees.
