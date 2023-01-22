The city of Beaver Dam is on the search for musical acts for its one-time “The Battle of the DAM Bands” competition, which will be part of the city’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration.
The contest is open to bands of all genres consisting of three to six members — all 18 years old and older.
Bands will be able to apply to the competition online beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 through the Beaver Dam Amphitheater’s website.
Submissions will be narrowed down to eight finalists, and those bands will perform Saturday, May 13, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
“We desire to elevate and celebrate top-level talent from across our region,” said Paul Sandefur, mayor of Beaver Dam, in a press release. “We have designed this competition to bring out the best bands near and far and expect to see some incredible talent.”
Heath Eric of The Eric Group, promoter for the event, said this will be the first contest of any kind that will be presented and hosted by the venue and city.
“The mission and reach and impact of Beaver Dam has always been a regional one,” he said. “In any performing arts scenario, it’s always a delicate balance between driving tourism and bringing in folks from out of the region and trying to offer opportunities for locals as well.
“This really hits the marks on all of those numbers, and it provides a legitimate and authentic opportunity for up-and-coming artists or bands that have been together forever ....”
Eric said it was Sandefur’s idea.
“He wanted to do something special each month to celebrate the sesquicentennial all year long,” Eric said. “We’ve been working on it for sometime. He wanted to get it going late last year, and we’ve been putting this together ….”
More from this section
Eric looks forward to having an event that gives bands a chance to play on the same stage that has been graced by established and award-winning artists.
“Our hope is through this competition that we find and give opportunities to bands from throughout the region (and beyond) to be the next great band,” he said. “We want to find a band that’s every bit as good as the stature and prestige that we’ve built at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
“We want to see local and regional bands from all over the place. It’s anybody’s game.”
The eight finalists will compete for over $16,000 in prizes.
The grand prize-winning band will receive a cash prize of $2,500, a demo recording package at Hilltop Studios in Nashville, a paid opening slot for a future show at the venue, two reserved VIP tables (eight people total) for a future show at the venue and will be featured in the amphitheater’s website, email newsletter, social media and more.
Online submissions and the live competition will be judged by an “impartial panel of judges” made up of industry professionals. The city, Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, Beaver Dam Amphitheater and The Eric Group will not have any influence over any selections or decisions made.
Eric assures the judging will be based on merit and talent — such as originality, musical ability, live performance, interaction with the audience, presentation and more.
“This is not a popularity contest,” he said. “Bands will be judged, and winners will be determined based on the criteria.”
A nonrefundable $30 submission fee is required per band entry.
For complete rules, restrictions, requirements, submission form details and more, visit beaverdamtourism.org/battle-of-the-dam-bands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.