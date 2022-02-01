Beaver Dam Amphitheater will host “‘90s Night at the DAM” on Saturday, June 18, with Grammy-nominated artist Vanilla Ice and special guests, Grammy-nominated artist Tone Loc and DJ M Walk performing.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
A password presale for tickets will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday. To receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
For more information, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.
