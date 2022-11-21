The Beaver Dam Christmas Festival will return downtown on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, Christmas Cookie Walk, a special performance by the Courthouse Players and the unveiling of the “Doors to Our Past” exhibit at City Hall.

