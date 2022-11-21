The Beaver Dam Christmas Festival will return downtown on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, Christmas Cookie Walk, a special performance by the Courthouse Players and the unveiling of the “Doors to Our Past” exhibit at City Hall.
The event continues at 10 a.m. Saturday with vendors and craft booths, along with live music by Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band, an ugly sweater contest, the Jingle Bell Jog 5K and a holiday dessert contest.
Both days will feature appearances by Santa Claus, Christmas toy giveaways, carnival rides, horse and carriage rides, hot chocolate, make-your-own s’mores, viewing of classic Christmas cartoons projected onto a large movie screen and much more.
The annual Christmas parade, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, will conclude the festivities.
Special guests include Heather French Henry, a former Miss America and fashion designer, as the parade’s grand marshal. There will also be a performance by the 100th Army Marching Band from Fort Knox and an appearance by Joe Van Roberts, long-time director of the Ohio County High School band.
There are typically 70 or so units in the parade, according to Paul Sandefur, mayor of Beaver Dam, and it continues to grow.
“(There’s) a pretty wide array of a lot of different things; you never know what you might find,” he said. “We had Santa Claus come in one year on a combine.”
More from this section
The parade will be live-streamed on Facebook for the third year and will be hosted by Steve Vest, publisher of Kentucky Monthly, and Molly Eric of The Eric Group.
The event will also kick off the 150th year since the city of Beaver Dam was chartered by the state legislature, while 2023 will also be the 225th anniversary of when the city was founded, said Sandefur, who is happy to be part of the milestone celebrations.
“I’m kind of excited about it,” he said. “I was born and raised here, and gone just a little bit (for) college. The city means a lot to me to the point where I even collect Beaver Dam memorabilia. I got over 1,000 pieces of memorabilia dating back to 1898 for Beaver Dam — advertising memorabilia, businesses, pictures …. I’m pretty big on my city.”
And holding the Christmas event is only going to be the tip of the iceberg.
“We’ve got a lot of big things planned,” Sandefur said. “We’re planning the whole year of celebration for the Sesquicentennial. (We’re looking) to have an event every month.
“...Some of it’s going to be smaller scale stuff, and ... we’re planning some pretty big things. We’ve got some pretty big shows we’re planning and events that I think will be of interest to a lot of people in the area.”
For more information, visit beaverdam150.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.