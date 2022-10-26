A few years ago, Paul Sandefur, Beaver Dam's mayor, and his family were on vacation in Casa Grande, Arizona.
One of the attractions was a series of painted "Doors to the Past," with historical scenes on them.
Sandefur brought the idea home with him, and in July the city received a $12,000 AARP Community Challenge grant to create its own "Doors to the Past" project.
Sandefur said Tuesday that 15 doors highlighting local history are being painted by 15 local artists.
They're all heavy wooden doors, some of which came from a church in McLean County, he said.
Beaver Dam was incorporated in 1873, although people had been living there since the late 1700s, so 2023 will be the town's sesquicentennial.
"Doors to the Past" will be part of that celebration, Sandefur said.
They will be displayed in the commission meeting room at City Hall during a reception on Dec. 2, he said.
After a week or so there, the doors will be moved to outdoor locations.
They will be covered with sealant to preserve them.
Sandefur said he hopes they'll be displayed for years.
AARP said it has granted $3.4 million to 260 organizations nationwide with its Community Challenge grants.
It said the projects "help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over."
Since 2017, AARP Kentucky says it has awarded 24 grants and some $256,500 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
Charlotte Whittaker, AARP Kentucky's volunteer state president, said in a news release, "We are incredibly excited to support the 'Doors to the Past' as they work to make immediate improvements, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change in Beaver Dam. Our goal at AARP Kentucky is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities."
