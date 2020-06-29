Live entertainment returns to Beaver Dam on Friday with “Sounds on Second,” a free weekly concert on the city’s Second Street.
Performances are planned every Friday night through September from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
And the annual “Sparks in the Park” with fireworks and music at Beaver Dam Amphitheater is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 4 with The Crashers from Louisville and the Andy Brasher Band from Owensboro performing.
Tickets are $5 per person.
Veterans and people 18 and under will be admitted free.
Tickets are available at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Those attending should bring their own chairs or blankets.
Paul Sandefur, Beaver Dam’s mayor, said “Sounds on Second” will give people a chance to see changes that have been made downtown.
“We recently completed a portion of a redevelopment project along Second Street that widened sidewalks, added outdoor seating areas and made a portion of the street one-way,” he said. “This will help provide a nice setting and fresh feel for events such as ‘Sounds on Second’.”
Becky Geary, executive director of Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, said, “’Sounds on Second’ is a time to come out and listen to great music. It’s a chance to enjoy a meal and relax after working all week. Although things will be a little different than in the past, we are hoping to bring a little normalcy back to Beaver Dam.”
The lineup includes:
July 3: Friends
July 10: Josh Merritt Band
July 17: Justin Cole Band
July 24: U-Turn
July 31: Corduroy Orbison
Aug. 7: Wilson Crowe Band
Aug. 14: Blackford Creek
Aug. 21: Tailgate Band
Aug. 28: Nite Shift
Sept. 4: Andy Brasher Band
Sept. 11: The Fabulous Rodenberg Boys
Sept. 18: Insulated
Sept. 25: Hollywood Gutterrats
