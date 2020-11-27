Beaver Dam Amphitheater managed to have four concerts this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
But it took a lot of innovation.
“When coronavirus struck, plans for our concert season seemed to evaporate almost instantly,” Paul Sandefur, Beaver Dam’s mayor, said in a news release. “Still, we wanted to somehow find a way to safely present entertainment for our community and guests.
Heath Eric, who promotes the concerts at the amphitheater, said he knew the focus had to be on safety.
“We worked with all parties to develop approved protocols and operating plans that met and exceeded all safety guidelines,” he said.
So, on June 13, the Kentucky HeadHunters came to town for Kentucky’s first drive-in concert at Ohio County High School.
Everyone stayed inside their vehicles to watch and listen.
It sold out, Eric said.
That, he said, was one day after Alan Jackson presented what was billed as the “First Drive-In Concert in North America.”
Becky Geary, the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission’s executive director, said the feedback from that event was all positive.
“Folks clearly wanted safe and practical alternatives for entertainment,” she said. “Everyone with whom we spoke enjoyed the show and asked about the next one. We had folks drive in from all across the region to experience the HeadHunters in a safe environment. We knew then we were on to something.”
Darren Risinger, the commission’s chairman, said, “The response was incredible and the entire team knocked it out of the park. In addition to the drive-in model, we also wanted to find a way to present a concert safely at the amphitheater.”
The Casting Crowns concert scheduled for June 19 had to be moved to Sept. 4.
Eric said that show, which sold out, was “the first socially distanced ticketed event in the region.”
“We redesigned the entire concert experience from entry to exit, concessions, restrooms, seating, walkways and more,” he said. “Working with our health partners and our entire team, we developed new seating arrangements and safety protocols for this show. Safety was our absolute top priority in every decision. The show and our concert model was a resounding success on all fronts.”
The season ended with drive-in concerts by Great White on Sept. 26 and Tanya Tucker on Oct. 2.
Both of those were in Beaver Dam City Park, next to the amphitheater.
Eric said the Tanya Tucker show was “was the only date on Tanya’s 2020 World Tour since COVID-19 hit.”
Sandefur said, “In my opinion, Tanya Tucker was one of the best concerts we’ve ever had in Beaver Dam. It was outstanding.”
Eric said Beaver Dam is planning for a full season of concerts in 2021.
People can sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
