The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is ready to kick off the 2021 concert season at Beaver Dam Amphitheater with in-person events, starting May 15 with The Crashers.
The next five shows feature Hairball on May 29, Trace Adkins on June 5, comic Leanne Morgan on June 26, the seventh annual Sparks in the Park with the Andy Brasher Band and Insulated on July 3, and the fourth annual Rock The Dam Fest with Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and the BulletBoys on July 31.
To get the password for the sale, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Monday.
Last year, the amphitheater, like most venues, struggled during the pandemic with postponements and going to drive-in concerts.
Becky Geary, executive director of tourism commission said, “Our team has been hard at work the past several months and we are excited to present another year of world-class entertainment at The DAM. With safety top of mind, we’ve developed a new seating layout to make the concert experience something special for everyone.”
Promoter Heath Eric said, “All seating in the lower arena will be in reserved, socially-distanced pods. Each pod will have a table and four chairs. These are only available as tables — four tickets.”
He said, “We’ll also provide food and beverage service for each table. It’s truly going to be a rock-star/VIP experience for fans.”
Geary said, “For upper lawn general admission, tickets will be available in either two-packs or four-packs. Upper lawn guests may bring chairs or blankets. The seating area layout there will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Eric said that because of social distancing, “seating capacity is limited this year. We expect most shows to sell very quickly. We’re encouraging folks to get their tickets as soon as possible.”
For information on seating, concert details and other questions, go to BeaverDamAmp.com.
The link for all shows is https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/18290/ beaver-dam-amphitheater
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
