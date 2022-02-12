The City of Beaver Dam has been honored with their contributions to the arts community.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the city as the one of the nine recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts, with the city receiving the Government Award — which recognizes the city’s support of the arts through government action and dedication of sharing the state’s arts history with residents throughout Kentucky.
According to a press release per Kentucky Arts Council, the awards, coined as the commonwealth’s “highest artistic honor,” consists of nine categories that celebrate both extraordinary and significant contributions from citizens and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage.
Categories include the Milner Award, Artist Award, Business Award, Community Arts Award, Education Award, Folk Heritage Award, Government Award, Media Award and the National Award.
Paul Sandefur, the mayor of Beaver Dam, was surprised by the accolade, but admitted he was excited and felt that the city’s efforts were being recognized.
“We’ve had a lot of people putting in a lot of work on what we’re doing over here and that just kind of validated what we’re doing,” Sandefur said. “It does make a difference.”
Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group, said that the award truly recognizes Sandefur, city commissioners and the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission.
“ ... (It) really upholds and validates eight-plus years of long-term vision and planning,” Eric said. “ ... This is undoubtedly the most prestigious recognition that an organization can receive in the commonwealth of Kentucky. It’s really neat and it’s really exciting …. ”
One of the main attractions for arts and entertainment in the city is the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, a 5,000-person venue that opened in 2014 that hosts a variety of performances annually from May to October and has patrons coming from all over the U.S. and 13 different countries.
Since opening, the amphitheater has hosted performers from the likes of The Beach Boys, Charlie Daniels, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Prine, Trace Adkins and Tyler Childers.
The city also hosts a weekly farmers market from the end of May to the middle of October, while also offering other events like Sounds on 2nd, a free weekly concert series in the downtown area that runs from May to September, a four-day strawberry festival, along with their own two-day Oktoberfest celebration, Christmas festival and parade and the recent kick off of their inaugural AmpedUP Brew Fest last June.
“I guess when we sit back and look at it, we’re doing more than you think — especially for a small town of 3,600 people,” Sandefur said.
Sandefur said the award may help with the city’s continued growth in economic development, noting that restaurant sales have increased over 20% and that new businesses have also been opening up within the last few years.
Sandefur particularly acknowledges the “DAMbassadors” — a group made up over 100 volunteers that have been instrumental in getting the city to their current status.
“Without them, a lot of this stuff wouldn’t be able to happen,” Sandefur said. “It’s more than just myself, our city commission or even our tourism director Becky Geary — who does a fantastic job. ... The most exciting part about it is that it’s a community effort.”
Even with the recognition, Sandefur and Eric are keen on keeping up the reputation that Beaver Dam has created in the coming year and beyond.
“We intend to hit it full steam,” Sandefur said. “We’ve already got several shows announced for this year.”
“We’re just getting started,” Eric said. “There’s plans in place for really exciting things in the short-term and long-term in regards to Beaver Dam. And what keeps us going is we certainly have the potential for growth … but … it’s the commitment from the top-down.”
Kentucky Arts Council said that details for a virtual awards ceremony to honor Beaver Dam and the other recipients will be announced soon.
