The city of Beaver Dam will be alive with the sound of musicians next weekend with the inaugural “The Day of Rock” event, which will consist of 14 hours of live music being played throughout the downtown area.
The event — which will be a complement to the city’s sixth annual “Rock the DAM” concert featuring rock groups Winger, FireHouse, Jack Russell’s Great White and Nelson — will begin at 11:30 a.m. July 29 and conclude at 1:30 a.m. July 30.
The lineup includes musician Shawn Brashear performing from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the local band Uncharted playing from 2:30-5 p.m. on the city patio on the corner of Second and Main streets.
The band Tailgate will be on stage from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Beaver Dam City Park before the start of “Rock the DAM 6,” which runs from 6-11 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
The five-piece band Loose Wheel will be the final act of the 14-hour day, performing from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Drifters, 209 Midtown Plaza.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said the inspiration for the event came about after visiting his son in Galway, Ireland, earlier this year.
“We were just walking around, and they had musicians, it seemed like at about every corner — anywhere from three- to four-piece bands to just the single individual,” he said. “It was just kind of a cool (scene) seeing people walking around and listening.
“The entrance to the park is about half a block from downtown. We got the patio downtown where we have live music every weekend anyway on Friday; so (I thought) let’s just start that afternoon and have music down there, try to get people downtown to some of the restaurants and (shops) and make a day of it.”
Upon hearing about Sandefur’s pitch, Heath Eric of The Eric Group, promoter of the event, said he was “ecstatic.”
“Who wouldn’t love a full day of rock music, right?” he said. “One of the main things we love and admire about Paul is his forward-thinking and progressive ideas, particularly when it comes to entertainment and events.
“When he gave us this challenge in order to create a day of rock, we were all in. (Even) before he finished his sentence, we were that excited. It was a great idea.”
Eric said the entire event will heighten the excitement around “Rock the DAM,” which he said is experiencing more traction than ever.
“Each year it grows a little bit, and this year is already going to be the biggest year we’ve had at ‘Rock the DAM’ in terms of attendance,” he said. “The lower arena (in the amphitheater) is sold out … and we’re already over our previous record.”
With the growing success of “Rock the DAM,” Sandefur hopes to expand the event in future years.
“We would like to hopefully some day stretch it to a two-day event,” he said.
Performances during “The Day of Rock,” with the exception of “Rock the DAM 6,” are free to attend.
