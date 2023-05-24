The city of Beaver Dam will host its inaugural “Brews & Balloons” event — a brewfest and hot air balloon festival — on July 15 at Beaver Dam City Park, 217 S. Main St.
The event, which is part of the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary, will be split into two portions.
The brewfest portion, a ticketed event, will occur from noon to 5 p.m. and will be for guests 21-and-over.
Several local and regional breweries will be on-site for attendees to sample, such as The DAM Brewhaus, Country Boy Brewing, Dry Ground Brewing, The Brew Bridge, Against The Grain, White Squirrel Brewery, Goodwood Brewing and Spirits and The Pub on Second.
A variety of food trucks will also be on location.
Live entertainment for the brewfest portion will include Josh Orion and Zocephus & FunkNasty.
The all-ages hot air balloon festival will be from 6-10 p.m., with free admission.
About eight to 10 hot-air balloons will be on-site for attendees to use, provided by Louisville-based company SkyCab Balloon Promotions. Balloon pilots will be on hand to speak with attendees about the balloons before taking off.
Live music during the hot air balloon portion will be performed by Troy Miller and Whiskey Row.
The hot air balloons will also light up for a scenic glow behind the stage while the bands perform for “an incredible audio-visual experience” beginning at dusk.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said the idea of bringing hot air balloons to the city has been a thought for some time. It was done previously years ago but never returned.
He thought being able to tie it into the brewfest that’s occurred in recent years was a good way to continue recognizing the city’s milestone.
“We (wanted to) make something a little special as part of our sesquicentennial celebration this year,” Sandefur said.
More from this section
Heath Eric, of The Eric Group and promoter of the event, is happy to have his team on board for the event’s debut year.
“One of the many things we love about working with Paul and (the city) of Beaver Dam is (there’s) great ideas, great thinking, and (it’s) always a challenge,” he said. “When Paul started mentioning this to me and laying out his vision for it, we were excited and chomping at the bit to just be part of something unique and special in bringing together a balloon fest and a brewfest for an exciting signature event.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of it. We think it’s going to be something special.”
Tickets for both portions of the festival will go on sale at 9 a.m. May 25.
Tickets for the brewfest portion will be available at etix.com/ticket/p/3129607/brews-balloons-brewfest-beaver-dam-beaver-dam-amphitheater.
VIP tickets will be $55 and include early entry for first pours at noon, 20 drink tickets, a commemorative tasting glass and a t-Shirt. VIP tickets are limited to the first 100 sold.
General admission tickets will be $40 and include entry at 1 p.m., 20 beer-tasting tickets and a commemorative glass.
Tickets for designated driver tickets will also be on sale for $5.
Tickets for the balloon rides will be available at etix.com/ticket/p/6980949/tethered-balloon-ride-tickets-beaver-dam-beaver-dam-amphitheater.
Only 80 tethered balloon ride tickets will be available. Each will cost $15.
Parking for the event is free.
For more information, visit beaverdamtourism.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.