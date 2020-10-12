The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission will host its “October Fest” this weekend featuring live music, local vendors and a new beer from local brewery Uncrafted Territories.
Beaver Dam Tourism Commission Director Becky Geary said this will be the city’s first annual “October Fest.” She said the commission started planning the event in July as a way to provide some sense of normalcy for the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just wanting to get a little piece of normality back as much as we can. We just want to offer our community something where they can just get out of the house and enjoy getting a little back to normal,” she said.
The event will kick off on Thursday with bike night and will feature live music on Friday and Saturday nights in addition to family-friendly games and activities and a beer garden, where Ohio County brewery Uncrafted Territories will be selling its newly released Oktoberfest beer.
While Geary said the commission will be following the Center for Disease Control guidelines for the event as well, maintaining social distancing between vendor booths and sanitizing restrooms and frequently touched surfaces regularly.
Since the event is outdoors, Geary said masks will not be required.
The first annual “October Fest” will take place Thursday through Friday, Oct. 15-17 on Second Street in Beaver Dam. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and vendors will begin setting up at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Vendor request will be accepted by the Ohio County Tourism Commission through Thursday.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.