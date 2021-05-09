The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is partnering with hotels and shuttle services in Owensboro and Central City to offer concert-goers to its amphitheater plenty of options for stay and travel.
Typically anywhere from 1,500 to 5,000 people attend concerts at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, and there are only two hotels, one bed and breakfast, and one campground in Ohio County, offering fewer than 300 rooms and spots for guests to stay. With the commission’s recent announcement that the Beach Boys will be coming to Beaver Dam in July, the commission needed to come up with options for visitors.
Becky Geary, Beaver Dam Tourism executive director, said guests from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries travel to Beaver Dam to attend its concerts.
“As attendance at our concerts continued to grow, we quickly realized the need to efficiently connect our guests with lodging and shuttle services,” Geary said.
Through this partnership, guests can make hotel reservations at any of the five partner hotels, Days Inn and Super 8 in Central City, and Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn and TownPlace Suites in Owensboro. For guests who book hotel rooms at these locations, a round trip shuttle service will be offered for an additional fee with Stay Play Made Simple and Limos By Knight.
Shuttles will also serve the Beaver Dam hotels during the concerts, and tickets for those options can be purchased locally through Stay Play Made Simple.
Stay Play Made Simple owner Laurie Santel said the organization is excited to partner with the tourism commission and Limos By Knight “to provide a top-notch experience for all coming to this incredible concert series.”
BJ Burton, owner of Limos By Knight, also said the group is happy to be a part of this partnership for this concert season.
Geary said “the big take away” with these partnerships is that the commission is working together to make “something great” happen for the region.
“Beaver Dam hotels, Central City hotels, Owensboro hotels, Stay Play Made Simply and Limos By Knight, along with our fabulous team here in Beaver Dam, have all worked diligently to overcome a challenge, develop this magnificent program, and help drive tourism dollars into our cities and counties,” Geary said. “We are excited and believe this will be incredibly successful.”
For more information about these services, to purchase concert tickets, book hotel rooms, and arrange the shuttle service, visit beaverdamamp.com or https://stayplaymadesimple.com/ beaver-dam-concert-series-hotel-accommoda tions/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
