On March 10, one month before Beckman Tire & Auto Center’s 40th anniversary, David and Linda Beckman sold the business at Fourth and Walnut streets to Jacob and Robin Broerman.
But nothing will change, Broerman said.
Not even the name.
And Beckman is staying on for another year as a consultant.
“I love what I’m doing,” Beckman said. “I’m not ready to completely retire.”
“I was a customer,” Broerman said. “All my vehicles have tires that came from here. I like the store’s setup and the friendly service. We’re going to keep the name, the whole crew, same service, same location. I want to keep mom and pop stores alive.”
So, the business is going from one mom and pop to another.
“Robin is a nurse,” Broerman said. “But she’ll help out on her days off.”
Beckman’s first job was in retail, working in the men’s clothing department at the old McAtee’s downtown while he was attending business college.
“It wasn’t bad,” he said. “But the pay wasn’t very good — $1.60 an hour.”
Then, Beckman found his calling.
Tires.
“I just fell into the business,” he said. “I had never really worked on my cars when I was growing up. I just liked the tire business.”
He worked at Ewing Tire for six to eight months.
Then, Beckman spent 10 years at Crescent Tire.
After that, he managed the United Tire store for two years.
In 1983, Beckman and another man started Beckman Tire & Auto Center in a small former gas station on the southeast corner of Fifth and Frederica streets.
Six years later, he moved the business to its current location.
“We started out renting this building,” Beckman said. “Then, we bought it.”
With more than half a century in the tire business under his belt, Beckman has sold tens of thousands of tires.
“We have a lot of customers who are coming in with their grandkids now,” he said. “That makes you feel a little old.”
Linda Beckman worked at Brescia University for 20 years and then took over the office at Beckman Tire 24 years ago.
“I’m retiring,” she said with a laugh. “He can keep working, but I’m retiring.”
