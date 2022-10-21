On Saturday, Oct. 15, Owensboro native Grace Bush was named homecoming queen for the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington during halftime of the Wildcats’ football game against Mississippi State.
For Bush, 21, it was a grateful and pleasant surprise to receive the honor alongside the homecoming king, Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County.
“...The feeling of winning was euphoric,” she said. “The king is one of my best friends as well, so that was fun to hear his name first and then kind of wait around to hear who’s going to be queen. It came as a surprise, that’s for sure.”
Bush was nominated to the homecoming court by DanceBlue, the university’s “24-hour, no sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon” that benefits the Golden Matrix Fund to support the kids of the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.
Bush serves as the overall chair for the student-run organization and has been involved with the organization in some capacity since she was in the seventh grade.
“It was just a humbling feeling of the people that you love the most (and) having that nomination from them,” she said.
A 2019 graduate of Apollo High School, Bush is currently in her senior year at UK’s College of Public Health and is also a sister of Chi Omega sorority.
Bush was looking forward to the opportunity of being at a school that was in line with her passion for the medical field.
“...The university has such a great hospital — the Level I trauma center, (and it) has one of the best NICUs (neonatal intensive care units) in the country,” she said, “so I wanted to get in and get that experience.”
Bush’s time in college has been positive, particularly highlighting the guidance and support she’s received from her parents, Randy and Robin Bush, her DanceBlue colleagues and fellow Chi Omega sisters.
“I think it’s just the fact that people poured into me so much,” she said. “...I think one important takeaway is that when people pour into you, you just kind of pour into others right back. It’s (something) I’m really proud of ….”
Bush looks forward to receiving her bachelor’s degree in May before getting her master’s degree in public health in May 2024. She plans to also apply to physician assistant school in the spring, with hopes to attend in the summer of 2024 after receiving her master’s.
But for now, Bush is going to enjoy the last remaining months of her final undergraduate year.
“It’s a really busy time of year, but I think the biggest thing is looking forward to all those last memories — the last football games, the last basketball games — and hopefully hit the $2 million mark (with DanceBlue) this year,” she said. “...In our 18th year, we’re looking to probably raise a cumulative total of $20 million.
“We’re excited to get there and live that legacy and leave that legacy here at UK.”
