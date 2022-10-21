GRACE BUSH PIC 1

Grace Bush, left, stands alongside Johnny Zelenak II after they were crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively, during the University of Kentucky homecoming football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 Photo submitted.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Owensboro native Grace Bush was named homecoming queen for the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington during halftime of the Wildcats’ football game against Mississippi State.

For Bush, 21, it was a grateful and pleasant surprise to receive the honor alongside the homecoming king, Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.