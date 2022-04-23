Kaitlyn Piper, 26, of Beech Grove, has been indicted by the Muhlenberg County Grand Jury on charges of murder, first-degree assault, driving under the influence (aggravating circumstances) and being a persistent felony offender in connection with a traffic accident a year ago.
Kentucky State Police said Friday that Piper was driving north on Kentucky 180 on April 30, 2021, when near Greens Chapel Road her vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and off the road, striking a tree.
Piper and a juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, the report said.
Another juvenile passenger, Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, died of her injuries at Muhlenberg Community Hospital, it said.
On Wednesday, Trooper Jacob Stephens presented his evidence to the grand jury, which returned the indictment, police said.
