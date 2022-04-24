As warmer weather continues to increase during the spring, more visitors will be making their way to the Beech Grove area, particularly those who are looking to practice their competitive shooting accuracy.

Rangers Gun Club, a shooting range just east of the Pennyrile Parkway on Rangers Landing Road in McLean County, has seen continuous growth since it was opened in the early-to-mid 1990s by Tim Jewell and his father, Carl Jewell.

Tim Jewell, 57, grew up only a half-mile from the facility. But competitive shooting itself was not the main focus in his upbringing. It was the sport of hunting and the bonding time, highlighted by when he received his first shotgun at the age of 12.

“As a kid, I always enjoyed going with my papa and my dad and just being out there, and I know it’s awful to say, but just to kill something, you know?” Tim Jewell said. “I mean, you walk, and you look (and) point, and you kill something. It was just very enjoyable, just good time, good family time really.”

Jewell says that while he found shooting thrilling, it wasn’t until years later that he became more fascinated and serious with the sporting aspect of shooting.

At first, Jewell was simply doing sporting for pleasure when his father began running a trap range on the property, before deciding to run a sporting clays range in 2010.

During this time, Jewell continued to be in the midst of his continued competitive shooting career, helping out when time permitted before becoming more involved last year.

That’s when his father stepped down and shifted part-ownership to Jewell’s wife, Tina, who is also a recognized competitive shooter.

The club offers a 12-station sporting clays course for $35 per 100 targets and a 16-27-yard trap field for $7 per 25 targets, providing opportunity for a person who simply likes to shoot.

Jewell said his customers who come out and shoot range from families to state champions.

“An avid hunter, if you will, is going to want to hunt, and that’s just the way it is,” Jewell said. “A lot of those people that are into sporting for sure come out of a hunting background, and what I figured out was, ‘Hey, I know how many times I’m going to shoot. I love to shoot. I’m not so much worried about killing something as I am shooting, so this looks like the place I want to spend my time.’

“And a lot of people will make that conversion. Even when hunting season is over, they’re still wanting to shoot something.”

Jewell mentions that the sporting clays is more than just taking part physically.

“Sporting clays itself is a very unique thing. The people who are in that — you hardly ever find a person that is not a good person,” he said. “It’s strange. I mean, I guess it’s gotten so big with (good-hearted) people that the people who aren’t (good-hearted) just don’t stay. They come in and go out real quick.”

He also said that the community is also very specific.

“I think 85% of the people that shoot sporting clays or shoot targets or hunt or whatever are A-type personalities,” Jewell said. “They want to compete. They’re not your average walk-out, nothing to do, have fun guy. It’s addictive.”

While the business has been around for some time, Jewell said that last year was a challenge in terms of attendance regarding issues with ammunition becoming scarce and expensive.

“Once those things start happening and the people that want to come out and spend some time and shoot around with sporting clays, that cost escalates,” Jewell said.

However, he has started to see a turnaround.

“It’s starting to pick back up,” Jewell said.

While the business is set on the foundation of competitiveness, Jewell hopes that people come by and visit for other reasons.

“Honestly, I hope they come and enjoy themselves and not feel like they wasted their money or their time,” he said. “I want them to feel welcomed here, especially welcomed. We’re shaking hands and thanking them for being here, (because) it means a lot to us that they’re here. We just want them to have a good time, mainly.”

Rangers Gun Club is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and is also available to host corporate events and private groups.

The facility also offers shooting instruction by appointment for $100 per hour.

For more information, visit rangersgunclub.com or call 270-314-4263.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com