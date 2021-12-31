Bill and Glenda Gibson will be the guest speakers for the Green Valley Beekeepers Association membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. The meeting will be at the Daviess County extension office, behind the south end of the community college.
The Gibsons are longtime beekeepers in Perry County, Indiana.
They will go through the process of melting and filtering beeswax using a homemade, solar melter. Also, they will cover the process of how they make beeswax products using molds and dipped candles. If you have not been using your scrap wax, the Gibsons will show just how easy it is to turn that wax into a useful byproduct.
Masks are required to be worn during the meeting.
