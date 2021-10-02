The Green Valley Beekeepers Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the West Exhibit Hall at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54.
Steve Hahus will discuss "Winterizing Hives for Winter."
Because of COVID-19, the large doors at the end of the building will be left open for better ventilation. And people are expected to wear masks covering their nose and mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.